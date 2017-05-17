Sheriff: Wanted robbery suspect with meth arrested inside school in Vancouver

A wanted robbery suspect in possession of methamphetamine was arrested after walking into Columbia River High School and going into the boys' restroom, according to deputies.

Clark County deputies and school district security officers responded to the school on the 800 block of Northwest 99th Street at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday.

It was reported that a transient was on school property.

Investigators said the man walked into the school and went directly into the bathroom near the entrance.

The school was momentarily placed in lockdown while the suspect was taken into custody.

Jasen Nathan Davis, 43, was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

Deputies said Davis was also wanted on an unrelated robbery charge.

Investigators said Davis did not interact with any students or staff at the school. The lockdown was lifted and classes resumed as scheduled.

