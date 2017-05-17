Water bureau pushes homeowners to check their lead levels

The Portland Water Bureau is hoping residents will be addressing concerns about lead in their water at home following the passage of a new school bond Tuesday.

Discovery of widespread high lead levels in water at many Portland Public Schools buildings pushed school district officials to move their bond campaign, and district officials said those kinds of issues would be directly addressed with the bond’s passage.

The water bureau recently received test results from a survey of homes with known lead in their household plumbing.

While results are below the federal regulatory limit, the water bureau wants to remind the community of easy ways to reduce exposure to lead.

Water bureau officials note that in Portland, lead found in water is most likely an issue from plumbing in the house rather than with the water supply or source.

To improve safety, officials say residents can run the water from a faucet for 30 seconds to 2 minutes after it has been sitting in their pipes for several hours. They said that this kind of system flushing has been proven to reduce lead at the tap by 90 percent.

People can also have free testing for lead done on the water in their home, and the bureau also advises that parents should test their children for lead exposure.

The officials did warn that boiling water to remove lead doesn't work.

For more information on free home water lead testing, visit PortlandOregon.gov.

