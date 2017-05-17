Woman guilty of starting fires at Portland motels sentenced to prison

A woman guilty of starting fires at Portland motels has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Firefighters responded to the Budget Motel on North Interstate Avenue in July 2015.

Employees said a woman ran out of her room and said it was on fire. One worker said he went in and found the bed on fire.

He wasn't able to put the fire out, so he picked up the mattress and threw it out into the parking lot.

The worker told FOX 12 that Angela Milender sat on the curb and said, "sorry, my bad."

Milender, 28, was arrested on arson charges.

She had previously been arrested and pleaded guilty to arson charges for a fire at the Sixth Avenue Motel in southwest Portland in 2014. However, her attorney later filed a motion to withdraw her pleas.

A judge granted that motion, finding Milender was unable to aid and assist in her own defense.

She was arrested for the Budget Motel fire 10 days later.

After her arrest, a judge again deemed Milender mentally unfit to aid in her own defense and she was ordered to the Oregon State Hospital.

After evaluation at the hospital, Milender pleaded guilty in court Wednesday to charges of first-degree arson and attempted arson involving both the 2014 and 2015 cases.

She was sentenced to three years in prison followed by three years probation.

