Protesters want engineering company to say it won’t build border wall

A Portland group is pressuring a company to say it will not take part in building President Trump's border wall.

About 30 people were outside the offices of Louis Berger Wednesday in northeast Portland calling on the engineering company to publicly announce it will not take part in the building the wall. Protesters claim the company has been involved in building immigration detention centers in southern California.

The protest is part of a week of action across the country against companies that have put out bids to help in the construction of the wall.

The protesters, which included individuals from groups including Voz Workers' Rights Education Project, Enlace and Jobs with Justice, said a border wall would lead to separated families and the deportation and suffering of immigrants.

Late Wednesday the company issued a statement from president and CEO Lee Marsh announcing that Lois Berger would not be involved with the border wall project.

As you are probably aware, BergerABAM is a professional services firm offering infrastructure engineering and associated services. As such we consider many different advertised projects for federal, state, or local agencies. We have evaluated the DHS border wall contract and ultimately we decided that it is not in the best interest of our clients, our employees, or our business to participate in this contract.

