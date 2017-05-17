Machete-wielding man shot by Salem officer sentenced to 10 years in prison

A man wielding a machete-like knife who was shot by a Salem police officer was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges including attempted aggravated murder.

Casey Duane Howe, 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday to additional charges of unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

He was arrested in January after someone called 911 to report Howe's location, as he had an active warrant for his arrest.

A Salem officer located Howe outside a restaurant on the 2600 block of Liberty Street Northeast.

The officer attempted to make "friendly contact" with Howe, but police said Howe pulled out a machete-like knife from his waistband and approached the officer while making comments similar to, "we're going to have some fun."

The officer said Howe was waving the "big long knife" in the air and ignored commands to stop and drop the weapon.

"Faced with this deadly threat and the danger of a busy traffic street behind him, Corporal (Jacob) Pratt fired three shots from his duty pistol, striking Howe twice," according to a statement from the Marion County District Attorney's Office.

A grand jury later determined Pratt's use of deadly force was justified.

Howe was taken to the hospital and eventually booked into the Marion County Jail.

Detectives said a machete-like knife with an 11-inch blade was recovered at the scene. A subsequent search of his belongings revealed stolen property, additional knives, an electronic stun device and meth, according to police.

As part of his plea agreement, additional charges including menacing and possession of meth were dismissed.

Howe was sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years of post-prison supervision.

