Oregon Food Bank receives donation of nearly 6 tons of fresh app - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon Food Bank receives donation of nearly 6 tons of fresh apples

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Oregon Food Bank received a major donation of nearly to 12,000 pounds of fresh apples Wednesday.

Market of Choice and Charlie's Produce donated the apples to help feed the local community as part of the “Take a Bite Out of Hunger" campaign sponsored by FirstFruits of Washington.

The fresh fruits are part of a movement that places like the Oregon Food Bank are moving toward these days.

“Food banks are pivoting away from shelf items and looking for healthier products,” Oregon Food Bank Strategic Sourcing Manager Katie Pearmine explained. “Historically, food banks were really moving the things that were easy to move like shelf stable. But now we realize we need to be pulling in the meal building blocks, the healthy components for making meals.”

The apples will now be distributed to several food banks in Oregon and southwest Washington.

For more information including how to donate, log on to OregonFoodBank.org.

