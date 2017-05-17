Driver with suspended license who hit, killed bicyclist on St. Johns Bridge sentenced

A man with a suspended license who hit and killed a bicyclist on the St. Johns Bridge was sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison.

Joel Aaron Schrantz, 42, pleaded guilty to the charge of criminally negligent homicide Wednesday. He was previously facing the charge of second-degree manslaughter.

Schrantz was arrested last October. Investigators said he was turning onto the bridge when he lost control of his SUV and hit 55-year-old Mitchell York.

York was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Schrantz was not impaired, but his rear tires were bald and his SUV had other maintenance issues.

Court records show Schrantz has a long history of traffic crimes, including hit-and-run, unauthorized use of a vehicle and driving while suspended. Police said his license was suspended at the time of the deadly collision.

Along with 3 ½ years in prison, Schrantz had his driver's license suspended for life.

