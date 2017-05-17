Oregon lawmakers react to appointment of special counsel to FBI investigation

Oregon lawmakers have released statements on the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to FBI investigation.

On Wednesday, the Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and Donald Trump's campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

After news of the special counsel was released, Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley released the following statement:

“This is a victory for all Americans who believe in the integrity of the rule of law. This investigation must be given the full resources and independence it needs to succeed. We must follow the facts wherever they lead, and demand complete accountability for any wrongdoing that is found.”

Senator Ron Wyden also issued his own statement Wednesday, saying:

“The appointment of an independent special counsel is a necessary first step to figure out what happened to our democracy – and essential to making sure that no one – not even the president, is above the law. As a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee I am going to bird-dog this every step of the way to be sure that former Director Mueller is given the broad scope and resources he needs to conduct a thorough investigation. This announcement didn’t happen by accident – it happened because the free press and the American people demanded it. This administration couldn’t get away with sticking its head in the sand and hoping the country's outrage at this attack on our democracy would go away.“

Greg Walden, U.S. Representative for Oregon's 2nd congressional district, released a statement following the news, saying:

"I respect the independence of the Department of Justice, and their decision to appoint a special counsel to oversee the FBI's investigation. Robert Mueller is the right man for the job. He has an impeccable record of integrity and ability. His work will augment ongoing bipartisan investigations, which are already underway in both the House and Senate. The FBI and the Congressional Committees must follow all leads and get to the facts. As I have said before, foreign countries have no business messing with our elections."

