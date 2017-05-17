Local nonprofit sends $1 million in medical supplies to Syria

Medical supplies worth $1 million are now on their way to Syria, thanks to a local nonprofit.

Wednesday morning, Medical Teams International loaded up the supplies in Tigard. Those supplies include everything from bandages to IVs.

FOX 12 spoke with Martha Newsome, the president and CEO of the global relief organization, about why those items are in such demand in the war-torn country.

"Ultimately, it will be the Syrian population that will benefit from the supplies, but I don't know if you know, but most of the hospitals and health facilities have been bombed or partially destroyed, so they are in urgent need of these supplies," she said.

Newsome says this is the second largest package they have sent to Syria. She says they hope to send one per month until the end of the year.

