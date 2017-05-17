Police ID 53-year-old man stabbed, killed in SE Portland; detect - KPTV - FOX 12

Police ID 53-year-old man stabbed, killed in SE Portland; detectives pursuing leads

Posted: Updated:
Brian Elliott Bruns, photo released by Portland Police Bureau Brian Elliott Bruns, photo released by Portland Police Bureau
Homicide investigation in southeast Portland. (KPTV) Homicide investigation in southeast Portland. (KPTV)
Homicide investigation in southeast Portland. (KPTV) Homicide investigation in southeast Portland. (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police have identified a 53-year-old man who was stabbed and killed in southeast Portland on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a report that someone was injured in a fight at 8:36 p.m. on the 4400 block of Southeast 99th Avenue.

First responders arrived and found Brian Elliott Bruns, 53, of Portland, suffering from traumatic injuries. Bruns was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Bruns died of homicidal violence in the form of stab wounds.

Detective are not releasing any details about the nature of the injuries or the weapon that was used in the stabbing.

The Portland Police Bureau reported Wednesday night that detectives are actively pursuing leads, but there was no information released about a possible suspect.  

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Mark Slater at 503-823-9319, mark.slater@portlandoregon.gov; or Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762, erik.kammerer@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.