Police ID 53-year-old man stabbed, killed in SE Portland; detectives pursuing leads

Police have identified a 53-year-old man who was stabbed and killed in southeast Portland on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a report that someone was injured in a fight at 8:36 p.m. on the 4400 block of Southeast 99th Avenue.

First responders arrived and found Brian Elliott Bruns, 53, of Portland, suffering from traumatic injuries. Bruns was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Bruns died of homicidal violence in the form of stab wounds.

Detective are not releasing any details about the nature of the injuries or the weapon that was used in the stabbing.

The Portland Police Bureau reported Wednesday night that detectives are actively pursuing leads, but there was no information released about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Mark Slater at 503-823-9319, mark.slater@portlandoregon.gov; or Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762, erik.kammerer@portlandoregon.gov.

