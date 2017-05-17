Coast Guard reminds people to be safe on the water as temperatures warm up

The weather is finally going to start warming up and many people will likely be heading to local rivers and lakes to cool off, and officials want them to remember to be safe in and around the water.

Officers with the U.S. Coast Guard are reminding everyone to be safe as the temperatures warm up.

The Coast Guard says the wet winter created higher than normal river levels and that the current is stronger than normal too.

Right now, the Willamette River is around 52 degrees, and that has the Coast Guard worried.

Officials say even good swimmers can get into trouble.

"People that are good swimmers, they kind of take that for granted and don't really understand how powerful the Columbia is, especially the Columbia and Willamette River. When the current is going, when it's moving you can't swim that. One of the big things is jumping into the cold water, not realizing how cold the water still is. That is really going to affect those swimmers," said Levi Read with the U.S. Coast Guard.

One tip from the U.S. Coast Guard is to always wear life jackets around the water.

Officials also recommend people always go with a friend, so if they get into trouble someone can get help.

