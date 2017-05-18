Father, daughter recovering at OHSU after head-on crash in Hillsboro

David Waters says one of his sisters is at OHSU awaiting multiple surgeries after the head-on crash in Hillsboro. (Courtesy: David Waters)

Washington County deputies said a drunk driver hit a father and his two daughters in a head-on crash in Hillsboro Tuesday night.

According to deputies, Larry Waters, 53, and his two daughters were driving down Southwest Farmington Road just before 9 p.m. when a drunk driver, Jesus Villanueva-Pettry, 23, crossed the center line.

One of Waters' sons, David, drove by the accident on his way home.

"I knew my dad was coming home so I called him and he didn't answer and I asked the cop if it was a gold mini van and he said yeah, so that's when I knew," said David. "In the past two weeks I've called 911 twice on drunk drivers in this area. Just coming home and seeing them swerve everywhere."

According to deputies, firefighters had to extricate both Villanueva-Pettry and David's younger sister, who was driving.

According to David, his 16-year-old sister is at OHSU awaiting multiple surgeries.

"She broke her leg, her arm and fractured her skull," said David.

Deputies said the other sister, who was in the back seat, suffered only minor injuries.

It is because of situations like this that pushes David to call 911 anytime he sees a drunk driver.

"That's why I call, I don't want this happening and then it happens, and it's kind of frustrating so you do what you can," said David.

Villanueva-Pettry was also taken to the hospital, where he was given a ticket by deputies in lieu of arrest for DUII. The investigation is continuing and additional charges are expected for Villanueva-Pettry, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

