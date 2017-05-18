Friends, LGBTQ community remember Old Town stabbing victim

A beloved Portland DJ has died after police say he was brutally and randomly stabbed by a stranger in Old Town, and on Wednesday, many in the Portland community came out to remember him.

After fighting for his life in the hospital for 10 days and surviving multiple surgeries, Jacob Shroyer died of complications from his injuries on Tuesday.

Police say Shroyer’s attacker is Michael Lee Williams, who’s now facing charges including attempted murder.

Many in the LGBTQ community said they’ve lost a key member and dear friend.

“He lived to play music and create a safe place for queer people to express themselves and be comfortable to be able to go out and be themselves,” said NaeNae at Scandals in downtown Portland.

“It’s hard for us as queer people to have a space where we can feel safe, and feel loved and have a community. His loss is huge, it’s huge,” said James Dixon, Shroyer’s best friend. “I saw him the day after the attack. It was really disturbing, there were more machines than I could count keeping him alive. He was my best friend, and now he’s gone. The last time I saw him was the night before, he said goodbye and said I love you, and I said I love you too."

On the night of May 6, Shroyer was randomly attacked and stabbed multiple times by Williams at the Pacific Tower Apartments.

“This person chased him to his apartment, he got himself in the door from what I understand. The guy caught up to him and he attacked him and he left him there, then Jacob crawled inside of the building,” said Dixon.

Difficult details to comprehend, but on Wednesday night, Shroyer’s friends were choosing to celebrate his life.

"He knew how to make you let go of who you were or whatever was going on, to let you just dance free," said Ecstasy Inferno, who organized the event at Scandals.

All proceeds from Wednesday's event are going toward Shroyer's medical bills and his funeral services.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.