Hash oil lab explodes inside Beaverton apartment, one injured

One man was taken to the hospital with burn injuries after police said a hash oil lab exploded inside a Beaverton apartment Wednesday night.

The Beaverton Police Department and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to an apartment in the 6300 block of Southwest Lombard Street just before 11 p.m.

Police had received reports that a marijuana oil lab had exploded in the area.

Officers later said the explosion came from the kitchen and was caused by the manufacturing of honey butane oil or hash oil.

Christopher Gibbons, 43, received non-life-threatening burn injuries to his hands and face. He was transported to a nearby hospital and will be taken into custody once he is released.

Troix Chandler, 30, was also arrested at the scene and taken to the Washington County Jail. Chandler has a lengthy criminal history including theft and drug charges. He also failed to register as a sex offender in 2016.

Police said a woman and two children were inside the apartment at the time of the explosion. No other injuries were reported.

