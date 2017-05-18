Police arrest Sherwood man accused of past sex crimes involving - KPTV - FOX 12

Police arrest Sherwood man accused of past sex crimes involving a minor

Posted: Updated:
Rick Rayborn (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau) Rick Rayborn (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau)
SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) -

Portland police officers arrested a Sherwood man Wednesday for sex crimes after a victim came forward to report sexual abuse that occurred more than 10 years ago.

The Portland Police Bureau said 48-year-old Rick Rayborn was taken into custody after allegations arose claiming he sexually abused a young girl.

Police said investigations into Rayborn began earlier this month when the 18-year-old victim approached a School Resource Officer with information on past abuse by Rayborn during her childhood.

The information eventually led to Rayborn’s arrest. He faces multiple charges including first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and two counts of first-degree sex abuse.

Rayborn is set to appear in court Thursday. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.