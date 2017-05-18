On the Go with Joe at McMenamins’ UFO Festival

Joe V. was at the Hotel Oregon in McMinnville getting an inside look at the 18th annual McMenamins’ UFO Festival.

Considered by many as the second largest alien festival in the country, the UFO festival aims to educate visitors about UFO sightings.

The festival draws crowds of people from all over the country to share their stories and experiences with UFOs.

The city of McMinnville is no stranger to UFOs. In 1950, local farmer Paul Trent snapped two photos of what appeared to flying saucers hovering over the horizon. The pictures appeared in “Life” magazine and remain some of the most credible images to date.

The McMenamins’ UFO Festival takes place from Thursday through Sunday.

