OSP troopers rescue wounded turkey vulture

A local turkey vulture is on the road to recovery thanks to a couple of Oregon State Police troopers.

OSP said Recruit Wilson and his coach rescued the wounded bird Wednesday, with the help of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The turkey vulture was taken to a local bird rescue for treatment. 

