OSP troopers rescue wounded turkey vulture

A local turkey vulture is on the road to recovery thanks to a couple of Oregon State Police troopers.

OSP said Recruit Wilson and his coach rescued the wounded bird Wednesday, with the help of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The turkey vulture was taken to a local bird rescue for treatment.

Rct.Wilson rescured a wounded turkey vulture @MyODFW assisted... that might be a face only a mother could love? pic.twitter.com/bpLruLqHMq — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) May 18, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.