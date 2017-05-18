Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Thursday, May 18

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Thursday, May 18:

It’s a new rendition of an old classic. The musical “American in Paris” is now playing the Keller Auditorium. The show follows the life of an American soldier falling in love with a French girl in the romantic city of Paris. MORE got a sneak peek behind the curtain and spoke to the stars who help bring the show to life. The show will at play at the Keller until May 21. To get tickets to “An American in Paris,” visit Portland5.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.