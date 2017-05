The “Alien” franchise is back and one of the movie’s stars says to expect a good scare.

Actor Jussie Smollett is best known for his role as Jamal Lyon in the hit FOX show “Empire.”

He gives fans a sneak peek into the new film “Alien: Covenant” and dishes on its impressive cast.

“Alien: Covenant" hits theaters Friday.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.