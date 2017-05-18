Mount St. Helens eruption remembered 37 years later - KPTV - FOX 12

Mount St. Helens eruption remembered 37 years later

File Image of Mount St. Helens eruption in 1980. File Image of Mount St. Helens eruption in 1980.
Mount St. Helens as seen from AIR 12 May 18, 2017. Mount St. Helens as seen from AIR 12 May 18, 2017.
Courtesy of Tom Kerbow. Courtesy of Tom Kerbow.
More than three decades ago, the Pacific Northwest saw ash fill the sky after the massive eruption of Mount St. Helens in southwest Washington.

Thursday marked the 37th anniversary of the day a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck underneath the active volcano, causing it to spew ash, mud, and stone across a 150-mile area of land.

Despite the eruption being predicted by scientists and evacuations executed before it, 57 people were killed.

FOX 12 meteorologist Joe Raineri noted how much of of the top of Mount St. Helens was blown off from the eruption on May 18, 1980. 

Viewers who were alive the day of the eruption told FOX 12 what they remembered. Many recalled how much ash soared into the sky and blanked the ground.

Several still have jars of ash as keepsakes.

The U.S. Geological Survey constantly monitors Mount St. Helens, but there haven’t been any recorded volcanic events since 2008.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
