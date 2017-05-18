Mount St. Helens eruption remembered 37 years later

Mount St. Helens as seen from AIR 12 May 18, 2017.

More than three decades ago, the Pacific Northwest saw ash fill the sky after the massive eruption of Mount St. Helens in southwest Washington.

Thursday marked the 37th anniversary of the day a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck underneath the active volcano, causing it to spew ash, mud, and stone across a 150-mile area of land.

Despite the eruption being predicted by scientists and evacuations executed before it, 57 people were killed.

FOX 12 meteorologist Joe Raineri noted how much of of the top of Mount St. Helens was blown off from the eruption on May 18, 1980.

37 years ago today #MtStHelens erupted. Before eruption: 9,677' After eruption: 8300'. — Joe Raineri (@JoeRaineriKPTV) May 18, 2017

Viewers who were alive the day of the eruption told FOX 12 what they remembered. Many recalled how much ash soared into the sky and blanked the ground.

@fox12oregon Awed! Frightened. Riding my bike down Witham Hill Drive Corvallis, Oregon and feeling like I had glass bits in my mouth. I'll never forget! — Jenny Cone (@JennyCone81) May 18, 2017

@fox12oregon Was in Yakima (2nd highest WA ash fall) and it was like a moonscape. Eerie and not sure what to do and radio/tv was no help. Nobody knew. — GiveMeRest (@accessbob1) May 18, 2017

Several still have jars of ash as keepsakes.

The U.S. Geological Survey constantly monitors Mount St. Helens, but there haven’t been any recorded volcanic events since 2008.

