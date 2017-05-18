Inmate shot in officer-involved shooting at PeaceHealth SW in Vancouver has died

A Clark County Jail inmate who was taken to the hospital for treatment was shot in an officer-involved shooting and later died at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.

Police and deputies responded to the hospital at around 10:40 a.m. Thursday.

A Clark County Sheriff's Office spokesman said the 66-year-old inmate was transferred under guard to the medical center after he complained of experiencing a medical issue Wednesday morning. He remained hospitalized overnight and was being guarded by two corrections deputies.

The sheriff's office said the inmate was shot after he "took action" but no details on what that action was or whether one of both deputies fired shots.

The inmate was taken into surgery but died from his injuries.

The deputies have been placed on Critical Incident Leave.

The inmate was in custody for a parole violation, according to the sheriff's office spokesman.

Around a dozen police vehicles had responded to the scene by 11 a.m. A PeaceHealth Southwest spokesman said the hospital was not on lockdown and the situation was under control with no ongoing threat to patients or caregivers.

The spokesman said the shooting occurred in the Firstenburg Tower, but did not release the floor.

Hospital PR: "The incident happened quickly and is over with." No threat at this time. Clark Co Sheriff will be releasing more. @fox12oregon — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) May 18, 2017

