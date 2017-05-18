Police respond to reports of officer-involved shooting at PeaceHealth Southwest

Police responded to reports of an officer-involved shooting at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.

A report of shots fired at the hospital came in around 10:40 a.m. Thursday, according to a Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman.

The involved officer was not believed to be a Vancouver Police Department officer.

Around a dozen police vehicles had responded to the scene by 11 a.m. A PeaceHealth Southwest spokesman said the hospital was not on lockdown and the situation was under control.

The spokesman said the shooting occurred in the Firstenburg Tower, but did not release the floor.

Hospital PR: "The incident happened quickly and is over with." No threat at this time. Clark Co Sheriff will be releasing more. @fox12oregon — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) May 18, 2017

No other details were immediately available.

