Deputies investigating Vancouver shooting involving teen

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Vancouver that sent a teen to the hospital and placed a nearby school on lockdown Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office reports that 911 dispatchers received a call around 10 a.m. about a shooting at a residence in the 4700 block of Northeast 49th Street.

When they arrived on scene the deputies found a 19-year-old suffering from a single gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a local hospital with significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim provided information that led deputies to detain several people who are now being questioned. Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

As a precaution, Truman Elementary School was placed on lockdown at 10:15 a.m. on the advice of the sheriff’s office. The school is reporting that the students are all safe and that staff and students will stay in their classrooms for the duration of the lockdown.

As of noon, the school was still on lockdown. School officials confirmed to FOX 12 that they sent a message to parents notifying them of the situation.

