PBOT launches new app that aims to provide ‘purrfect parking’

The Portland Bureau of Transportation debuted a new smart phone app Thursday for drivers who park in metered spots in downtown Portland – and it’s pink with a cat mascot.

"We want it to be easy to pay for parking in Portland. We also want it to be fun. Parking Kitty helps us do both. As a mobile app, it makes it convenient for Portlanders and visitors to pay for parking,” said Portland Bureau of Transportation Director Leah Treat.

“Parking Kitty” is the name of the app, and PBOT said it wanted to be fun.

“We chose the name to reflect some of our city’s creativity and hopefully bring a smile to Portland’s drivers,” Treat said.

The app was developed in partnership with Portland State University and Portland Parks & Recreation.

While the app could save time when parking, using “Parking Kitty” will cost drivers a little extra. There is a 10 cent charge added to each payment made on “Parking Kitty.”

Since there will be no physical receipt to put on a car’s curbside window, “Parking Kitty” users must submit parking information into the app.

“The zone number is required to start your parking session and identifies where you are parked. You can find the zone number located on signage on the lot or on decals on the meter,” PBOT says on its website.

Parking eligible for payment with “Parking Kitty” includes spaces at PSU parking garages, Washington Park and all of Portland’s parking districts, including downtown, northwest, Marquam Hill, the Lloyd District and the Central Eastside Industrial District.

For anyone interested in downloading “Parking Kitty,” the app is available on iPhones and Android devices.

More information on “Parking Kitty” can be found on PBOT’s frequently asked questions page about the app.

