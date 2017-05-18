Passenger shot, driver grazed in SE Portland; Gang Enforcement Team investigating

A passenger in a car was shot multiple times and the driver was grazed by gunfire in southeast Portland early Thursday morning.

A 26-year-old man arrived at Portland Adventist Medical Center with a gunshot wound at 12:17 a.m.

Officers responded to the hospital and learned the man was taken by ambulance to a different hospital for trauma care. He is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.

Investigators said the victim and two of his friends were driving in the area of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Foster Road when an unknown person fired multiple rounds into their car.

The driver sustained a grazing gunshot wound and the passenger in the back seat was not injured.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Based on information learned during the investigation, the Gang Enforcement Team responded to the scene.

Anyone with information about this case or other gun crimes is encouraged to contact the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email gangs@portlandoregon.gov.

