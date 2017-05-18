Sorel opens new headquarters in downtown Portland

A major outdoor brand held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning to open their new headquarters in downtown Portland.

Sorel is a shoe line owned by Columbia Sportswear. It used to be housed in Columbia’s flagship store but moved due to lack of space.

Columbia Sportswear CEO Tim Boyle was on hand at the new building on Southwest Taylor, as was Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who called the move a “vote of confidence" in the city by the outdoor apparel industry.

“This very important in my mind. This is just one more company choosing to locate in downtown Portland,” Wheeler said. “It’s a vote of confidence in our outdoor and athletic apparel industry. It shows that it's a good market and that it's a good place to do business, so we're very proud to have Sorel here.”

The company moved 45 current employees to the new location, but there is room to expand to 85 employees in the future.

