Fire destroys barn, hundreds of tons of hay at Mount Angel dairy farm

A fire at a dairy farm in Mount Angel destroyed a barn and hundreds of tons of hay, but all people and animals were safe.

Firefighters from multiple departments responded to the 16100 block of Marquam Road Northeast at 1:07 a.m. Thursday.

The fire went to three alarms before it was brought under control.

The farm's cows were evacuated safely and there were no reports of injuries to people or animals.

The entire structure, a front end loader and 500 to 600 tons of hay were destroyed.

Firefighters said the fire is not considered suspicious, but the cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.