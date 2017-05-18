Fire destroys barn, hundreds of tons of hay at Mount Angel dairy - KPTV - FOX 12

Fire destroys barn, hundreds of tons of hay at Mount Angel dairy farm

Posted: Updated:
KPTV viewer photo: Don Smith KPTV viewer photo: Don Smith
KPTV viewer photo: Don Smith KPTV viewer photo: Don Smith
MOUNT ANGEL, OR (KPTV) -

A fire at a dairy farm in Mount Angel destroyed a barn and hundreds of tons of hay, but all people and animals were safe.

Firefighters from multiple departments responded to the 16100 block of Marquam Road Northeast at 1:07 a.m. Thursday.

The fire went to three alarms before it was brought under control.

The farm's cows were evacuated safely and there were no reports of injuries to people or animals.

The entire structure, a front end loader and 500 to 600 tons of hay were destroyed.

Firefighters said the fire is not considered suspicious, but the cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.