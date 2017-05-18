Police asking for help locating missing woman last seen in S. Oregon in March

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman last seen in southern Oregon in March.

Kimberly Ann Mericle, 46, was last known to be in the town of Williams in Josephine County on March 2.

Troopers said she is associated with a burgundy Isuzu Rodeo with Oregon plates 004HSN.

Mericle is described as a white woman, 5 foot 3 inches tall and 120 pounds with chin-length brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call Oregon State Police Detective Travis Lee at 541-618-7950 or the Southern Region Communications Center at 541-776-6111.

