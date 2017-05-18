Portland art design studio brings local Vietnam War photographer’s work to life

A local design studio is shedding a new light on several powerful images taken by photographer Charlie Haughey during the Vietnam War.

Images from the “A Weather Walked In 2017” exhibit at ADX Portland depict a behind-the-scenes look at soldiers’ daily lives during the war.

Haughey took thousands of pictures after being drafted to the 25th Infantry Division. He returned home with the negatives, where they remained unseen for over four decades.

In 2013, with the help of ADX Portland, Haughey published the photo series, entitled “The Chieu Hoi Project.”

Now, the project’s newest exhibit features eleven large silver gelatin prints of some never-before-seen images from the photo series.

The exhibit will be on display May 19 through June 5 inside ADX Portland at 1015 Southeast Stark Street in Portland. For more information, log on to Charlie’s Facebook event page for the opening.

