Governor Brown receives apology letter from elementary school student

Governor Kate Brown likely gets a lot of mail delivered to her in Salem, but one recent letter stuck out – an apology note from Samuel, a fourth grader.

Samuel wrote the governor to say he was sorry for taking two things that didn’t belong to him, a pen and a hazelnut, while he went on a class trip to the capitol last month.

In his letter, Samuel writes “it was wrong for me to take them, I’m very sorry.”

Along with the note, he sent the pen he took and a dollar to cover the eaten hazelnut.

Brown posted about the mail on social media Thursday and accepted Samuel’s apology.

“Samuel, in exchange for your apology, debt repayment, and return of the pen you lifted, I formally pardon you from any further penalization. Hopefully the pen I'm sending your way will be an adequate memento for your visit at the Capitol,” Brown said in her Facebook post.

She also said Samuel is welcome to visit again.

