Group collecting items to send to Oregon soldiers

A local group is gathering items to send to soldiers who are serving over in the Middle East to give them a little flavor of home.

Melissa Davis runs the group Support Our Heroes Oregon. She started collecting items as a way to help soldiers serving overseas feel more comfortable.

Davis is collecting items including coffee, jerky, protein powder, trail mixes, shampoo, razors and other toiletry items.

She said the soldiers also enjoy some surprising things, like getting packets of different sauces from restaurants.

"I feel like the soldiers that are over there in the Middle East, they are out there, they are everywhere, spread all over the place,” Davis explained. “I want them to know we haven't forgotten them. So by doing this collecting of items and supplies to send them in care packages, it’s a reminder that they are not forgotten."

Davis is collecting items through Sunday, and then the items will then be delivered to soldiers in Afghanistan by the Oregon National Guard.

For a full list of items being collected as well as information on how to donate, log on to the group’s Facebook page.

