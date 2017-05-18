Man pleads guilty to burglary in connection with women's locker room incident in Vancouver

A 19-year-old pleaded guilty to the charge of second-degree burglary in connection with an incident last month in the women's locker at the Firstenburg Community Center.

Johnathan Roy Hollis was formally arraigned on the charge in court Thursday and pleaded guilty.

Earlier this month, the Vancouver Police Department released surveillance images and asked for the public's help tracking down a possible voyeurism suspect.

Officers said the suspect was accused of taking his cell phone into the women's locker room and pulling the towel off a woman on April 22.

Tips led police to identify the suspect as Hollis. He was arrested May 3.

Court documents state a woman saw someone step in and out of a shadow in the locker room as she was changing to go swimming. The woman said after returning from swimming, she began to disrobe and felt the towel being pulled away from her waist.

The woman said she saw the same young man from earlier running away with a smartphone in his hand, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states Hollis lied to gain access to the center, planned to steal items from the men's locker room and then went to check for items in the women's locker room.

Hollis told investigators he hid in a bathroom stall and ran away when he saw a woman, but denied taking any photos or video, according to court documents.

Outside the courtroom earlier this month, Hollis' mother told FOX 12 the woman was probably scared and embarrassed and only told police that Hollis had touched her to find out if there were any photos of her on his phone.

Potential charges of voyeurism and theft were referred to prosecutors for review, but Hollis was only arraigned on the burglary charge.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 2.

