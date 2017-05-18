Service experts offer tips before Portland homeowners turn on their ACs

With the warmest temperatures Portlanders have seen this year on the way next week, many will be reaching for the thermostat to cool down their homes.

For homeowners who haven’t had their air conditioner checked out, just firing the cold air up could land them a costly repair.

Many heating and AC repair crews told FOX 12 Thursday that residents should make appointments now, adding that when the heat is expected to really kick in on Monday, they are planning to be busy.

The folks at Sky Heating and Air Conditioning in Tualatin suggested a few things homeowners could do before turning on the cold air.

The first tip is to make sure there is no debris or other items around an outdoor AC unit and to make sure the fan is clear. This may sound like a no-brainer, but forgetting this step could cause serious damage.

The repair crews also recommended people have their AC unit looked at before turning it on for the season. This could not only help prevent having repairs run into the hundreds of dollars but also save homeowners money in the long run.

“It keeps the longevity of the unit running and makes sure that we are catching things ahead of time before it is too late, and we are catching them upfront,” Sky Heating and Air service manager Michele Schmer explained.

People also should check the air filters in their homes. If those filters are clogged and dirty, two different issues could arise. Clogged filters can make it harder for the AC unit to draw air in and also send dirt into the unit, which over time could do costly damage.

Experts say the first step for homeowners should really be scheduling an appointment, before having to wait weeks to get things fixed and being left sweltering in a hot home.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.