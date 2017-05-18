Man accused of robbing 11-year-old boy in Gresham pleads guilty - KPTV - FOX 12

Man accused of robbing 11-year-old boy in Gresham pleads guilty to lesser charge

Michael Ricardo Gonzalez II, jail booking photo Michael Ricardo Gonzalez II, jail booking photo
A man accused of robbing an 11-year-old boy in Gresham pleaded guilty to the charge of first-degree attempted robbery.

Michael Ricardo Gonzalez II, 26, was arrested in November 2016.

A month earlier, officers responded to the 4700 block of Southwest 11th Street on a report that a man who had been riding a bike approached a boy, pulled a knife and took two bags containing personal items from the child.

Police asked for the public's help identifying the suspect.

Gonzalez was then identified as a person of interest and a witness reported seeing him at a Taco Bell in Gresham. Officers responded to the restaurant and arrested Gonzalez.

He was initially facing the charge of first-degree robbery.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 24.

