Man who pleaded guilty to attempted robbery involved Gresham boy sentenced to prison

A man driving with "private" license plates was arrested on Highway 26, causing traffic delays Wednesday afternoon.More >
A man driving with "private" license plates was arrested on Highway 26, causing traffic delays Wednesday afternoon.More >
Police have identified the 19-year-old who is presumed to have drowned after jumping into the water at High Rocks Park.More >
Police have identified the 19-year-old who is presumed to have drowned after jumping into the water at High Rocks Park.More >
A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.More >
A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.More >
Charlotte Campbell had been waiting by the phone for a day when she finally got the news she had been dreading -- her teenage daughter Olivia was among the 22 people killed in the bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in BritainMore >
Charlotte Campbell had been waiting by the phone for a day when she finally got the news she had been dreading -- her teenage daughter Olivia was among the 22 people killed in the bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in BritainMore >
Deputies are searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing from his home in Clackamas County near Brightwood Tuesday afternoon.More >
Deputies are searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing from his home in Clackamas County near Brightwood Tuesday afternoon.More >
A deadly crash has closed part of Southeast 122nd Avenue near Happy Valley Tuesday afternoon.More >
A deadly crash has closed part of Southeast 122nd Avenue near Happy Valley Tuesday afternoon.More >
An Alaska man is accused of killing his girlfriend after he shot himself and the bullet traveled through his head and hit his girlfriend in the chest.More >
An Alaska man is accused of killing his girlfriend after he shot himself and the bullet traveled through his head and hit his girlfriend in the chest.More >
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a missing 12-year-old has been found safe.More >
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a missing 12-year-old has been found safe.More >
Police have charged 24-year-old Richard Gamache with first-degree child abuse for severly injuring a 2-year-old after performing wrestling moves on the child.More >
Police have charged 24-year-old Richard Gamache with first-degree child abuse for severly injuring a 2-year-old after performing wrestling moves on the child.More >
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal...More >
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal charge in Los Angeles.More >