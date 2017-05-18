Man who pleaded guilty to attempted robbery involved Gresham boy sentenced to prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the charge of first-degree attempted robbery involving an 11-year-old boy in Gresham has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison.

Michael Ricardo Gonzalez II, 26, was arrested in November 2016.

A month earlier, officers responded to the 4700 block of Southwest 11th Street on a report that a man who had been riding a bike approached a boy, pulled a knife and took two bags containing personal items from the child.

Police asked for the public's help identifying the suspect.

Gonzalez was then identified as a person of interest and a witness reported seeing him at a Taco Bell in Gresham. Officers responded to the restaurant and arrested Gonzalez.

He was initially facing the charge of first-degree robbery, before pleading guilty to a lesser charge last week.

Gonzalez was sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison Wednesday.

