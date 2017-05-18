Portland businesses prepping for busy days as temps expected to soar

For the first time in 2017, Oregonians are getting ready for a taste of 90-degree weather.

Businesses who depend on nice weather say they are ready for it.

Next Adventure Paddle Sports in northeast Portland has their stand-up paddle boards prepped, kayaks are out and their instructors are ready for warmer weather.

“We are certainly looking forward to the nice weather,” employee Dan Wildrick said. “It’s definitely getting busier."

He says the store is ready and expecting to see an increase in foot traffic this weekend as Portlanders get geared up for 90-degree temps early next week.

“We have actually ramped up our class selection quite a bit this summer,” Wildrick said. “We are going to have a lot of classes, stand-up paddle board classes, kayak classes all the way from beginner to advanced.”

He says a key component to those classes is water safety. This May is different than years past. The rivers are running higher and colder. That’s why the instructors and the employees are stressing safety.

They are recommending everyone on the water have a life jacket with a whistle, and a wet suite, because the water is so cold.

Wildrick says it doesn’t take long after someone jumps in the water for it to become a life and death situation.

“When you fall into that water without protective gear on you automatically gasp and that is when a lot of people start to panic," he said.

If you are headed into the Cascades this weekend, know the water in the creeks and streams is running higher and colder there as well.

Wildrick says the air temperatures may rise in a day, but the water temperature is going to take some time to heat up.

“Just keep in mind that there his going to be a big difference and hypothermia is certainly not to be reckoned with,” Wildrick said.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.