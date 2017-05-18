Search and rescue volunteer receiving help from community after leg amputation

A search and rescue volunteer who has spent most of his life helping others is now the one in need.

Greg Wood has been volunteering with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team since he was 14 years old.

Recently, Wood had to have one of his legs amputated due to a tumor.

Wood says nearly two years ago, he twisted his ankle and it never got better. That is when doctors discovered he had a tumor in his leg, which was attached to his tibia.

Wood says this isn't going to stop him from doing what he loves.

"It's definitely going to be challenging to get back, I am aiming to get back into it. I am going to get back out there, I am going to be back at base helping coordinate and possibly get back on trail. I am aiming to get back out there," said Wood.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help raise money for a prosthetic leg: www.gofundme.com/gregsleg

