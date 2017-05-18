Suspect arrested after man stabbed, killed in Lents neighborhood

The U.S. Marshals Oregon Fugitive Task Force arrested a 38-year-old man for murder in connection to a stabbing death that happened in the Lents neighborhood Tuesday, according to police.

Portland police said Michael Allen Shipley was arrested Thursday afternoon on two outstanding warrants and probable cause for murder in connection with the death of 53-year-old Brian Bruns.

Officers responded to a report that someone was injured in a fight at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday on the 4400 block of Southeast 99th Avenue.

First responders arrived and found Bruns suffering from traumatic injuries. Bruns was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Bruns died of homicidal violence in the form of stab wounds.

Shipley was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of murder as well as two outstanding warrants.

Prosecutor's later said the murder charges against Shipley were dropped, as the case was not taken to a grand jury. Prosecutors told FOX 12 there wasn't enough evidence to disprove his claims that the incident was an act of self-defense on his part.

A grand jury could still be convened in the future if new evidence comes to light, according to prosecutors.

