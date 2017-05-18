Suspect arrested for murder after man stabbed, killed in Lents neighborhood

The US Marshals Oregon Fugitive Task Force arrested a 38-year-old man for murder in connection to a stabbing death that happened in the Lents neighborhood Tuesday.

Portland police said Michael Allen Shipley was arrested Thursday afternoon on two outstanding warrants and probable cause for murder in connection with the death of 53-year-old Brian Bruns.

Officers responded to a report that someone was injured in a fight at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday on the 4400 block of Southeast 99th Avenue.

First responders arrived and found Bruns suffering from traumatic injuries. Bruns was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Bruns died of homicidal violence in the form of stab wounds.

Shipley was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of murder as well as the two outstanding warrants. He will be in court on Friday.

Detectives are still seeking information about this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-9319, mark.slater@portlandoregon.gov; or, Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762, erik.kammerer@portlandoregon.gov.

