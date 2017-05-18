Hundreds of students participate in overnight camp-in at OMSI

Hundreds of students from across the region are getting a chance to sleep in Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI).

On Thursday, more than 200 students got to visit OMSI and take part in the hands-on exhibits.

The trips were funded by Google's Field Trip Days program.

OMSI hosts the free field trips for schools where a significant number of students receive free and reduced price lunch.

"They get to camp in the Life Science Hall overnight, visit the Planetarium. You can see them here in the Turbine Hall, it's a great way to have hands on science education," said Darcy Nothnagle, head of External Affairs for the Northwest at Google.

"It's like the Night at the Museum movies. You get to stay overnight in a museum and I have never done that before," said Logan MacDonnell, a student staying overnight at OMSI.

Google says it takes part in these trips to give kids a chance to experience science in a way they may not normally get to.

Throughout the year, nearly 2,000 will take part in these trips.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.