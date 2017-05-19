One person injured in single vehicle crash in Beaverton

One person was injured Thursday night in a single vehicle crash in Beaverton.

Beaverton Police Department and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to the crash that happened at Southwest Murray and Southwest Allen at 8:42 p.m.

According to police, the vehicle crashed into a traffic light police and caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.

One person had to be extracted by TVF&R and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

