Police: West Linn man arrested after firing gun, assaulting mom

A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after he fired a gun and assaulted his mom during an argument.

Just before 5 p.m., West Linn Police Department were called out to the 6200 block of Preakness Way after a suspicious circumstance call.

According to police, the caller stated they had heard a woman say "what are you going to do, shoot me?" and a man saying "I'm not going to jail."

When officers arrived in the area, they contacted the homeowner and learned her son, Tyler Edward Kern, was armed with a handgun.

After speaking with Kern, he agreed to let his mother leave the home.

Police said about an hour later the incident was peacefully resolved when Kern came out of the home and was arrested without incident.

According to investigators, during an argument with his mom, Kern had assaulted her, pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her. He also fired the gun into the ceiling.

The mother was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Kern was lodged in the Clackamas County Jail on charges of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, assault in the fourth degree, and strangulation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.