Police: West Linn man arrested after firing gun, assaulting mom - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: West Linn man arrested after firing gun, assaulting mom

Posted: Updated:
Tyler Edward Kern, jail booking photo. (Courtesy: West Linn Police Department) Tyler Edward Kern, jail booking photo. (Courtesy: West Linn Police Department)
WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) -

A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after he fired a gun and assaulted his mom during an argument.

Just before 5 p.m., West Linn Police Department were called out to the 6200 block of Preakness Way after a suspicious circumstance call. 

According to police, the caller stated they had heard a woman say "what are you going to do, shoot me?" and a man saying "I'm not going to jail."

When officers arrived in the area, they contacted the homeowner and learned her son, Tyler Edward Kern, was armed with a handgun.

After speaking with Kern, he agreed to let his mother leave the home. 

Police said about an hour later the incident was peacefully resolved when Kern came out of the home and was arrested without incident.

According to investigators, during an argument with his mom, Kern had assaulted her, pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her. He also fired the gun into the ceiling.

The mother was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Kern was lodged in the Clackamas County Jail on charges of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, assault in the fourth degree, and strangulation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.