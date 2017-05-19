Man killed in shooting outside Beaverton strip club, suspect sou - KPTV - FOX 12

Man killed in shooting outside Beaverton strip club, suspect sought

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Deputies are searching for a suspect who they say shot and killed a man outside a strip club in Beaverton early Friday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the scene at the Xpose strip club at 10140 Southwest Canyon Road around 1:30 a.m.

Deputies said the 36-year-old victim was shot several times outside the club. He later died in the hospital.

Several others were injured while trying to get away from the scene, but deputies said only one person was shot.

Investigators believe the victim was shot in two different areas outside the club, indicating the suspect was moving.

Although deputies do not have a description of the suspect, they believe this was a targeted attack.

There is a possibility the shooting is gang-related, according to WCSO.

Deputies said the victim may have just arrived at the club on a party bus just before he was shot.

Employees said they locked down the strip club to prevent the shooter from entering and kept everyone inside the building.

Investigators have closed Canyon Road from 110th Avenue to Walker Road. Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

