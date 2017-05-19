Beaverton girl raises money for needy children with vision problems

Eight-year-old Ella Osborne has never let anything stop her, not even the visual impairment she has had since she was a baby. Now, the Beaverton girl is doing her part to help kids with eyesight problems just like her own.

A few weeks after Ella was born, a doctor found an abnormality in her eye.

“Her doctor did her examination and just did the little eye thing where they look in the baby's eyes, and she said 'Oh, I think I see something in there I want to have checked out,” said Ella’s mother Dehlia Osborne.

The abnormality turned out to be a cataract and Ella was diagnosed with amblyopia, otherwise known as lazy eye.

It was lucky the Osborne family discovered a problem with Ella’s eyesight early in her life. Experts say amblyopia skews one’s depth perception and can cause developmental issues with gross or fine motor skills.

To help with her eyesight, Ella began wearing corrective patches over one eye. When she was two, she was prescribed her first pair of glasses.

At the age of seven, Ella said she realized other kids with vision problems sometimes can’t get all the help they need.

She teamed up with the Oregon Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation and has been advocating for these children ever since.

Ella attends public speaking events to help raise awareness about the importance of eye exams and eyewear for children. She even spoke at a state senate hearing this past February in favor of Senate Bill 187, a bill that would provide Oregon school kids with free vision exams.

“If you're trying to sit in the classroom and you can't hear anything or you can't see the blackboard and it's like really confusing,” said Ella. “That's really challenging for kids to learn and have the education that they do need."

The final decision on the legislation will be made on May 24.

Ella also helped organize a Vision Fun Run in 2016 that benefited the KEX Kids Fund. Her efforts raised $2,150 for 71 pairs of glasses for children.

“It makes me feel good when I see people, like, get the glasses and actually see things,” she said.

This year’s Vision Fun Run is set to take place May 21 at Bonny Slope Elementary. Visit VisionFunRun.com to register for the run.

Ella was recently presented with the FOX 12 and Les Schwab Tire Centers Be The Change award, an award that puts the spotlight on those who make a difference in their community.

Ella was recently presented with the FOX 12 and Les Schwab Tire Centers Be The Change award, an award that puts the spotlight on those who make a difference in their community.

