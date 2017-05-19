Beaverton girl raises money for needy children with vision problems

Eight-year-old Ella Osborne has never let anything stop her, not even the visual impairment she has had since she was a baby. Now the Beaverton girl is doing her part to help kids with eyesight problems just like her own.More >
For those individuals struggling through hardship, a simple haircut can mean all the difference.More >
While most teenage girls across the metro get to experience the fun of choosing a prom dress, other may not get to enjoy that right of passage, something a daughter and mother are working to change.More >
FOX 12 and Les Schwab Tire Centers are happy to announce this month’s “Be the Change” recipient, Jill Hertel of Forest Grove Unified Sports.More >
Take a drive into Portland and it doesn't take long to notice the city's heartbreaking homeless problem, but one local man is working to change the landscape of life on the streets.More >
Marilyn Hassmann is no stranger to meeting needs. Marilyn created Caring Closet, a program that provides clothes, shoes and hygiene products to students, and also often to their siblings.More >
FOX 12 and Les Schwab Tire Centers are happy to announce this month’s “Be the Change” recipient Quimby Lombardozzi of ResQ Animal Massage.More >
FOX 12 and Les Schwab Tire Centers are happy to announce this month’s “Be the Change” recipient, Jill Metz of The Nick Wilson Charitable Group.More >
A couple in Vancouver is making it their mission to save and love dogs other people have left behind through their charity, Angels with Misplaced Wings.More >
FOX 12 and Les Schwab Tire Centers are happy to announce this month’s “Be the Change” recipient Larry Chusid of The Pongo Fund.More >
Three people, including a child, fell an estimated 15 feet from a ferris wheel ride at a festival in Port Townsend, Washington on Thursday, according to a fire official.More >
Deputies are searching for a suspect who they say shot and killed a man outside a strip club in Beaverton early Friday.More >
Two Chinese Su-30 fighter jets conducted an "unprofessional" intercept of a US Air Force radiation detection plane while it was flying over the Yellow Sea in international airspace on Wednesday, a US official tells CNN.More >
An Arkansas couple was arrested after police found their 15-day-old baby covered in blood with up to 100 rat bites all over her body.More >
One person was injured Thursday night in a single vehicle crash in Beaverton.More >
A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after he fired a gun and assaulted his mom during an argument.More >
A Clark County Jail inmate who was taken to the hospital for treatment was shot in an officer-involved shooting at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.More >
The US Marshals Oregon Fugitive Task Force arrested a 38-year-old man for murder in connection to a stabbing death that happened in the Lents neighborhood Tuesday.More >
An illness caused by eating parasite-contaminated fish or seafood is on the rise, but there's a way to prevent it while still enjoying your sushi.More >
A team of Portland doctors delivered potentially lifesaving treatment to a girl battling a rare genetic disease.More >
