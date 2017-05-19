On the Go with Joe at Dozer Day 2017

Joe V. was in Ridgefield at the Clark County Fairgrounds checking out some big equipment at Dozer Day 2017.

Organizers say Dozer Day is just like a fair, only guests can ride on heavy construction equipment.

With adult supervision, kids can hop into the driver’s seat and drive bulldozers, excavators and other large machines.

The event benefits multiple children’s charities.

Dozer Day will take place Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

