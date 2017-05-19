On the Go with Joe at Dozer Day 2017 - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Dozer Day 2017

Posted: Updated:
RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) -

Joe V. was in Ridgefield at the Clark County Fairgrounds checking out some big equipment at Dozer Day 2017.

Organizers say Dozer Day is just like a fair, only guests can ride on heavy construction equipment.

With adult supervision, kids can hop into the driver’s seat and drive bulldozers, excavators and other large machines.

The event benefits multiple children’s charities.

Dozer Day will take place Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.