Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Friday, May 19

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Friday, May 19:

Adventure can be found anytime and anywhere. That is what travel bloggers Jacob Fu and Esther Julee believe. The pair picks a new city to live in each year and they experience the local adventures those cities have to offer. This year, they are in Portland and MORE caught up with the travel enthusiasts to learn more about their lifestyle. Visit their website, LocalAdventurer.com to learn some travel tips.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.