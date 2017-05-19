Driver crashes into SE Portland yard, flees scene - KPTV - FOX 12

Driver crashes into SE Portland yard, flees scene

Posted: Updated:
Traumaine Harrison (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau) Traumaine Harrison (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV/AP) -

A man allegedly attempted to get away from police early Friday after he crashed his car into a southeast Portland yard.

Portland police said 33-year-old Traumaine Harrison ran from officers after his car crashed into a front yard of a home in the 2700 block of Southeast 121st Avenue.

The incident happened just before 4:30 a.m.

He was taken into custody a short time later.

He faces several misdemeanor charges including reckless driving and second-degree criminal mischief. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

