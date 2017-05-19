Victim calls 911 after shooting near SE Portland fire station

A victim called for help late Thursday night after he was injured during a shooting incident in southeast Portland.

Portland police said East Precinct officers responded to a reported disturbance and shooting in the 2100 block of Southeast 174th Avenue just after 11:30 p.m.

Officers learned the shooting victim, a 40-year-old man, had called 911 from outside Portland Fire & Rescue Station 31 a few blocks north of the shooting location.

The man was transported to a Portland hospital with serious injuries but police said he is expected to survive.

Preliminary evidence indicates there was a disturbance in the area involving several people. Police said several shots were fired by an unknown shooter.

There is no suspect information.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau at 503-823-0400.

