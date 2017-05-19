Reward offered in deadly hit-and-run crash that killed man in SE Portland

Scene of hit-and-run collision that killed a 45-year-old man on Southeast 82nd Avenue on May 5. (KPTV)

Surveillance image released by Portland police of the car involved in a deadly hit-and-run collision on Southeast 82nd Avenue on May 5.

A reward is being offered to catch the driver in a deadly hit-and-run collision in southeast Portland.

Emergency crews responded to Southeast 82nd Avenue just south of Flavel Street at 4:33 a.m. May 5.

Theodore Cornelius Jones, 45, was found on the sidewalk suffering from traumatic injuries. He was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

The driver left the scene heading south on 82nd Avenue after hitting Jones. Witnesses said the driver was speeding.

Surveillance video from the area showed the suspect vehicle is a smaller, dark-colored sedan.

The car likely sustained damage to the hood and windshield.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case and tipsters can remain anonymous.

