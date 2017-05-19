Oregon man accused of impersonating police officer to scare bull - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon man accused of impersonating police officer to scare bully

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Leif Reed Johnson, jail booking photo and image released by Central Point PD Leif Reed Johnson, jail booking photo and image released by Central Point PD
CENTRAL POINT, OR (AP) -

An Oregon businessman has been accused of impersonating a police officer to scare off a school bully.

The Mail Tribune reports 45-year-old Leif Reed Johnson had pleaded not guilty Thursday to two felony counts of criminal impersonation of a peace officer.

Central Point police say Johnson had gone to a child's front door twice posing as an officer. Police say he had told the girl he "was investigating a case involving bullying and threats made on a school bus."

Johnson said he couldn't comment on the case on the advice of his lawyer, but he said he believed the whole situation had been "blown out of proportion."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.