Oregon man accused of impersonating police officer to scare bully

An Oregon businessman has been accused of impersonating a police officer to scare off a school bully.

The Mail Tribune reports 45-year-old Leif Reed Johnson had pleaded not guilty Thursday to two felony counts of criminal impersonation of a peace officer.

Central Point police say Johnson had gone to a child's front door twice posing as an officer. Police say he had told the girl he "was investigating a case involving bullying and threats made on a school bus."

Johnson said he couldn't comment on the case on the advice of his lawyer, but he said he believed the whole situation had been "blown out of proportion."

